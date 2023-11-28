Rhyme N Chatt Hosts Annual Book Launch & Fundraiser At ArtsBuild On December 10

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization, a vibrant community of poets and spoken word artists, is holding its annual fundraiser featuring their 2023 poetry anthology, "Why We Write."

Even though books can be ordered at any time, the book launch event will take place on Sunday, December 10, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at ArtsBuild, located at 301 East 11th Street. This event is open to the community and free to attend.

This year's anthology, "Why We Write," is a testament to the diverse voices within the Rhyme N Chatt community, featuring contributions from more than 35 poets, including local youth who participated in their youth programming throughout the year.

The anthology boasts over 200 full-color pages filled with interactive poetry writing prompts, offering readers the unique opportunity to send their poetry to Rhyme N Chatt for personalized responses in poetic form. Additionally, the anthology includes over 40 QR codes that link to videos of the poets reading their captivating works. This book is truly unlike any other.

Join in the Celebration:

Date: Sunday, December 10

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: ArtsBuild, 301 East 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN

The funds raised through the sale of this publication will directly support the nonprofit organization’s events and programs planned for 2024, which happens to be their 25thanniversary year!

Books can be pre-ordered now at www.RhymeNChatt.com. Those attending the book launch event will be able to pick their order up at the December 10 event. For those unable to attend the book launch, their orders will be shipped and delivered in time for Christmas.

"We have not just created a book; we have curated an experience that engages readers in a poetic dialogue with our poets. This is a great gift to yourself and quite an amazing Christmas gift for others, while supporting a local nonprofit organization that is impacting lives," said Marsha Mills, Rhyme N Chatt president.

"Many of the poets in this collection are being published for the very first time. We are very proud to be the vehicle they chose to elevate their craft. 'Why We Write' is not only a collection of poetry but a celebration of community, creativity, and the power of words."

The December 10 event promises an inspiring atmosphere, with refreshments provided and the opportunity to meet and connect with fellow poetry enthusiasts. Bring the entire family.