SoLit Welcomes Award-Winning Author Halle Hill To Town On Thursday, February 22

Fans of literature and the arts will have plenty of opportunities to discover new talent this year in Chattanooga as literary events continue to thrive and showcase Southern writers.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, SoLit will host author Halle Hill at ArtsBuild (301 E. 11th St. in Chattanooga) from 7-8:30 p.m.

Award-winning author Halle Hill will speak about her debut short story collection, Good Women, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase copies of Good Women, courtesy of local bookstore The Book & Cover. The event, sponsored by HHM, is free and open to the public.

Good Women tells the stories of twelve Black women across the Appalachian South and the various forces that influence their worlds.

“These sharp stories bring gallows humor to the Weight Watchers meeting, church study group, funeral parlor, emergency room — anywhere southern Black women are doing what it takes to get by,” praises Marion Winik of People Magazine.

Both darkly funny and deeply human, Hill is able to capture what is mundane in moments of absurdity, shine a light on joys and heartbreaks, and show how any moment can be life-changing.

Halle Hill is an author originally from East Tennessee who now works and teaches in North Carolina after graduating from Maryville College and the M.F.A Writing Program at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Her recent book, Good Women, has been named a 2023 Best Book of the Year by Kirkus Reviews, O Magazine, Electric Literature, Book Riot, and Southwest Review. She is also the winner of the 2020 Crystal Wilkinson Creative Writing Prize as well as the 2020 Oxford American Debut Fiction Prize.

SoLit has evolved into a literary arts hub for Chattanooga since it was founded in 1952. SoLit’s mission is to provide the community with opportunities for literary experiences that engage young people and adults in a life-long love of reading, writing, and community conversation. Each year, SoLit hosts a wide variety of programs, including literature festivals, writing workshops, book clubs, a student writing contest, and outreach to underserved communities.

For more information on SoLit and upcoming literary events in Chattanooga, visit solitchatt.org.