UTC Hosting Conversations On “Changing The World With Stories”

Can storytelling change the world?

A pair of best-selling authors are coming to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for a conversation exploring how storytelling can broaden perspectives.

National Book Award winner Colum McCann, author of the New York Times bestseller “Let the Great World Spin,” and Ishmael Beah, a Quill Award-nominated author and human rights activist, will participate in a panel discussion called “Changing the World with Stories” from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the University Center Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

To register for the event, visit the Changing the World with Stories website.

McCann and Beah are artists network chairs of Narrative 4, a global storytelling organization that works with educators, artists and students to make connections, break stereotypes and foster positive change.

N4 uses a “story exchange” method to create curiosity and empathy between participants in a first-person format—a concept introduced to many UTC campus members this year.

New Student and Family Programs hosted multiple two-day orientation sessions this summer for all new students entering UTC during the fall—including seven for incoming first-year students—and one of the activities was an experience in active listening.

Experiential Learning Coordinator Bengt Carlson, who had forged a relationship with Narrative 4 personnel, was allowed to introduce story exchange experiences to the incoming students.

“In talking about experiential learning, we wanted to give students a real experience in a very short time. In this case, the experience was active listening and telling a true two-minute story to basically a stranger, one of their incoming colleagues,” Carlson recalled.

Small groups of students, four to six at a table, were introduced to the concept by watching a conversation between a UTC faculty member and an orientation leader.

For example, Carlson said, the faculty member would tell a two-minute personal story. The orientation leader would then—to that person’s best ability—retell the story.

“We told them explicitly you need to be patient with yourself and you’re not going to repeat this story perfectly,” he said. “In fact, even as someone who tells the story, you’re going to realize afterward that you didn’t include details that you maybe should have or—in a perfect world—would have. This isn’t about being perfect. It’s about connecting with another person.”

Senior Isaiah Owens, a theatre major and Innovations in Honors student from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was one of the orientation leaders.

“This was my favorite out of all the ThinkAchieves we’ve done so far—seeing the elevation and all that,” said Owens, who has been an OL for four years. “I have to bring a little bit of my theater into it. When we did the first orientation, I was relaying the message back to the professor, and everyone was like, ‘How’s he going to memorize that? How’s he going to know?’ My tactic is to use the feeling that the professor aided in saying what they were saying.

“Finding those moments of feeling and emotion really allowed me to keep the flow and say it correctly.”

College of Engineering and Computer Science Professor Cecelia Wigal said she has participated in other experiential learning orientation sessions, but this method was clearly different.

“I shared my story to someone I might not know in front of a group of students I didn’t know,” Wigal recalled. “I picked one that impacted me; it was a scary situation, but it impacted my life. It was interesting to hear the OL giving the story back, their interpretation of what I said and their response to what I said.”

She said listening to the retelling of her story was an eye-opening experience for her “because of their interpretation of my emotions. It was interesting for me to hear, and I think the students saw that because I naturally let my response come out.”