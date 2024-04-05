Wit Meets Wisdom At Writers@Work Talks With Noted Humorist Harrison Scott Key

The Chattanooga State Humanities Department’s Writers@Work program is pleased to welcome noted humorist and memoirist Harrison Scott Key to Chattanooga for a celebration of his work on April 8 and 9.

The Writers@Work series celebrates Southern Literature by introducing students across campus to the work of selected authors and organizing engaging activities that highlight their work. Every spring, the W@W featured author comes to Chattanooga to share his or her work and writing experience with the faculty, staff, and students of Chattanooga State and the public.

Past W@W authors included an impressive lineup of nationally recognized and best-selling Southern authors including Terry Kay, Jill McCorkle, Lila Quintero Weaver, Rick Bragg, George Singleton, Ron Rash, Robert Morgan, Tayari Jones, Tom Franklin, Beth Ann Fennelly, Daniel Wallace, Jericho Brown, Karen Russell, Ariel Francisco, and Chattanooga’s own Ishmael Reed.

This year’s Writers@Work installment features noted humorist and memoirist Harrison Scott Key and a selection of his most-notable essays.

Harrison Scott Key is the author of “How to Stay Married,” “Congratulations, Who Are You Again?,” and “The World's Largest Man,” winner of the Thurber Prize for American Humor.

Key's humor and nonfiction have appeared in Oxford American, Outside, The New York Times, The Bitter Southerner, McSweeney's Internet Tendency, Town & Country, Salon, Reader's Digest, Southern Living, Gulf Coast, and Creative Nonfiction.

Key currently teaches at Savannah College of Art and Design, where he has held appointments as Chair of Liberal Arts, Professor of English, Professor of Writing, and Executive Dean. Additionally, he has performed stand-up comedy at venues around the U.S. He lives in Savannah, Georgia, with his wife and three children.

In a review of “Congratulations, Who Are You Again?” Kirkus Reviews writes, “For all of his biting wit, Key’s love of writing is what shines through…” The review continues, “...[it] will have readers looking for more from this talented author.”

In a review of “How to Stay Married,” Publisher’s Weekly writes that Key skillfully intertwines cutting comedy with heart-wrenching musings, stating, “Key’s willingness to laugh at himself and share ownership of the couple’s marital issues elevates this…A fiercely memorable account of marital devotion against all odds.” The New York Times describes “The World’s Largest Man” as “Funny as well as tender.”

The Writers@Work program would like to invite the public to the following events free of charge.

The Craft of Comedy: Craft Talk with Harrison Scott Key

Monday, April 8 | 6 to 7 p.m.

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market St

Attention, writers! Come to The Edney Innovation Center to hear from Writers@Work's visiting author for 2024, Harrison Scott Key. His latest book tackles a subject not usually thought of as funny: his wife's affair with a family friend. Through some soul searching and a quest for forgiveness, he learns that humor can be healing, but it's not always the answer. Bring your questions and be prepared for honesty and laughter as he discusses using humor to write about difficult topics.

This in-person event is free to the public, and no advance registration is required.

Inside the Mind of Harrison Scott Key: The Behind-the-Writer Interview

Tuesday, April 9 | 6 to 8 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art, 10 Bluff View Ave,

Enjoy beautiful views of the Tennessee River from the lobby of the Hunter Museum during Writers@Work's annual interview night. ChattState English Professor Erica Lux will interview Harrison Scott Key about his start as an actor, his ability to balance career with family and a band, and his latest book, “How to Stay Married.” Join us at the Hunter Museum of American Art to ask questions, get your books signed, and mingle with other readers from the community at our dessert reception.

This in-person event is free to the public, and no advance registration is required.

For more information on the program or these events, please visit the program’s website at www.chattbigread.com.