Zine Fest Returns For Library’s 10 Years In The Making Celebration

The Chattanooga Public Library’s nationally celebrated Zine Fest returns for its seventh year on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The fest is part of the Library’s 10 Years in the Making celebration of the 4th Floor Makerspace’s 10th anniversary.

What is a zine? Zines are self-published books, magazines, and pamphlets made by anyone about anything.

Most older zines embody a photocopier aesthetic, often using typewritten or hand lettered text. Zines can contain short stories, nonfiction prose, poetry, artwork, or anything an author or artist wants to communicate in print.

First held in 2014 to celebrate the debut of the 4th Floor’s Zine Library, the Zine Fest has brought in guest authors and visitors from around the country.

The seventh year proves to be no different; featuring over 30 authors, local artists, hands-on workshops, and some very special guests, the event will have something for everyone from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, May 25.

A keynote presentation will take place at 2 pm, featuring special guests Marissa Paternoster, of the rock band Screaming Females, and Joe Steinhardt, of Don Giovanni Records. Paternoster and Steinhardt will talk about and read from their debut graphic novel zine, Merriment.

“Zine Fest is such a special event for us to host, especially when you consider the deeply intrinsic relationship between libraries and zines,” said Makerspace Supervisor Crissy Varnell. “The do-it-yourself nature of zines allows anyone to share their ideas, culture, opinions, etc., and libraries exist to ensure people have access to all information, no matter how great or small.”

Zine Fest 7 will also feature the debut of community zines created by library patrons over the past year, the Library’s Local Punk History Archive, and an art gallery in partnership with local art space Stoveworks. Local restaurant and bar Sluggo’s will host an afterparty at 6 pm on Saturday, May 25, featuring music by Marissa Paternoster and Joe Steinhardt with karaoke to follow.

More information about Zine Fest, as well as future events, can be found by visiting chattlibrary.org.