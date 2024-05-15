This Weekend's Metrotham Con Brings Familiar Faces And Voices To Town

Among the many guests scheduled to attend this weekend's Metrotham Con at the Chattanooga Convention Center are Jodi Benson, James Marsters, Lou Ferrigno, Emilie De Ravin, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Sarah Natochenny, and the Incredible Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno.

Jodi Benson is known around the world as the beloved voice of Ariel in the Academy Award-winning Disney feature film, The Little Mermaid. Jodi also gave voice to Barbie in Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3 and delighted Disney fans with a surprise cameo in Disney’s Live-Action The Little Mermaid, Disney’s Enchanted and reprising her role as Ariel in Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Lou Ferrigno is best known for his title role in the CBS television series The Incredible Hulk and vocally reprising the role in subsequent animated and computer-generated incarnations. He has also appeared in European-produced fantasy-adventures such as Sinbad of the Seven Seas and Hercules, and as himself in the sitcom The King of Queens and the 2009 comedy I Love You, Man.

James Marsters rose to fame with his role as the British punk vampire Spike in The WB series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off, Angel. Since then, he has played the alien supervillain Brainiac along with Professor Milton Fine and Brainiac 5 on the Superman-inspired series Smallville, Captain John Hart on Torchwood and terrorist Barnabas Greeley in Syfy's Caprica.

Emilie De Ravin starred as Tess Harding on Roswell, Claire Littleton on the ABC drama Lost, and as Belle on the ABC drama Once Upon a Time. Her film credits include Santa's Slay, The Hills Have Eyes and Ball Don't Lie.

Christopher Daniel Barnes is best known for his voice role as the title superhero of the 1990s animated series Spider-Man from 1994–98 and as Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, as well as his on-screen portrayal of Greg Brady in the films The Brady Bunch Movie and A Very Brady Sequel.

Sarah Natochenny is a Webby and Voice Arts Award-winning actor best known for her ongoing work in the role of Ash Ketchum on Pokémon since 2006. Since then, she's been the go-to actor for protagonists in many animated series airing globally, reprising roles like Marian in Robin Hood and Tinkerbell in Peter Pan, and originating many roles in other long running series.

Metrotham Con will be open Friday from 2 pm to Midnight, Saturday from 10 am to Midnight, and Sunday from10 am to 5 pm. Get full details and ticket information at www.metrothamcon.com