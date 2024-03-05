What Happens When A Comedian Walks Into A Volcano?

In 2023, Ben Miller was the artist in residence at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, the first ever stand-up comedian ever selected. This was probably a terrible idea on their part.

Come watch this show at Barking Legs Theater on Sunday, April 14th, where scientist turned stand-up comedian Ben Miller explores volcanology, entomology, Hawaiian history, cats, cookies, and more.

And yes that photo is real. Ben has made people laugh in front of a burning lava lake and he is not afraid of you.

Ben Miller is an NYC based scientist turned comedian who has been working for the past 7 years. In that time, he has performed at all the top clubs in the city such as Broadway Comedy Club, Carolines, and The Stand. Ben was once ranked as the top roast battler in NYC.

He has a degree in Materials Science and Engineering, worked on a science bus, 3D printed cookies and has diffused a few bar fights while on stage.

In 2022, Ben Miller's debut hour, Stand-Up Science, had a completely sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and he now tours internationally.

Get more details at Ben Miller's VOLCANO; A Science Stand-Up Comedy Show.