4th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run To Benefit Families Affected By Pediatric Cancer

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is thrilled to host the fourth annual Bubbles of Fun Run on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The Bubbles of Fun Run race will take place at the Tennessee River Park’s Hubert Fry Center, Shelter #4.

This family and pet-friendly race will include a 5K and 10K race, chip-timed by the Chattanooga Track Club, as well as a one mile “fun run” for those not looking to be officially timed. Not only does the Bubbles of Fun Run provide an enjoyable way to exercise in the Chattanooga community, but the race also represents joy and hope.

100% of the proceeds from the race go directly into vital services, provided by AHF, such as counseling, therapy and family programs to families facing childhood cancer.

The 5K and 10K races will begin at 9 a.m. The one mile “fun run” will begin soon after at 9:30 a.m. All participants in both races will receive an AHF swag bag containing a t-shirt and other sponsor souvenirs, and the top 3 winners of each gender group for the 5K and 10k races will receive local gift cards and certificates.

“We are excited to see the community come together to enjoy a fun day of family-friendly exercise, activities and bubbles,” said Georgia Moore, Events and Community Relations Manager at AHF. “We hope for a big turnout this year, and are thankful for all the people who have signed up so far! The funds raised at this event truly impact the families of the foundation and allow us to continue to support them every step of the way in their cancer journey.”

If participants are unable to attend the race in person, they have the option to virtually run and show support from their own neighborhood. Even though virtual runners will not have their race officially timed, this is a great opportunity for anyone to get involved in supporting the Austin Hatcher Foundation’s provision of 100% free services to families affected by pediatric cancer.

Those who register for the Bubbles of Fun Run race by February 7 will also have a chance to win a giveaway for a $150 gift card to Fleet Feet Chattanooga or a one-month membership to F45 Northshore. Details surrounding the social media giveaway can be found on the foundation’s Instagram page: @austinhatcherfo.

This year’s event is sponsored by C&K’s Snowy Delights, Scenic City Orthodontics, Fleet Feet Chattanooga, Rise Partners, Vision Hospitality Group, Edward Jones-Geo Mejia, CityScope and HealthScope Magazine, Chattanooga City Lifestyle, Brewer Media and Whitfield Media Group.

“We are so thankful for the support from our sponsors as this race would not be possible without them,” said Melanie Hammontree, Director of Development at AHF. “Their support means so much to our families, and it allows us to involve the local community in the foundation’s mission and vision.”

All funds from this event go directly towards supporting AHF’s mission to erase the effects of pediatric cancer by providing services for families such as Mental and Behavioral Health Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Neurocognitive Testing, Family Programs and more at absolutely no cost to them.

Registration is open now at www.HatcherFoundation.org/run. For those running in-person at the Tennessee River Park, the race will be held at Shelter #4, located near the entrance of the Riverwalk found at 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406.