American Red Cross Recognizes Volunteer Achievements In The Chattanooga Region

The American Red Cross Southeast Tennessee Chapter recently recognized its exceptional volunteers who continue to work tirelessly to help people in need.

“We are even more aware of the great dedication of our volunteers, whose support makes a dramatic difference for our neighbors in need,” Julia Wright, local chapter executive director said.

“In thanks for their dedicated service, we have presented local volunteers with Red Cross awards for the vital role they play in carrying out our mission in our community.”

In the Tennessee region, more than 2,000 people volunteer with the Red Cross by responding to home fires and other disasters, supporting blood collections, providing emergency assistance to military families, and much more. These individuals are among the more than 300,000 volunteers nationwide who comprise more than 90% of the national Red Cross workforce.

This year’s award winners are:

Donald Jones, of Hixson, Tennessee received the Humanitarian Award of Excellence.

Jeff Sana of Flintstone, Georgia received the Disaster Services Chapter Award.

If you are interested in becoming an American Red Cross volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer to sign up online.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/Tennessee or cruzrojaamericana.org.