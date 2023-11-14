American Red Cross Requests Holiday Cards For Service Members And Veterans

The Tennessee Region American Red Cross is requesting the public’s help in making local service members’ and veterans’ holidays brighter with help from holiday cards that will be delivered through the Service to the Armed Forces.

The deadline to receive donated cards will be Dec. 1.

This branch of the American Red Cross focuses on active service members, veterans, and their families.

The Red Cross is responsible for providing various humanitarian services and resources to over 1 million active-duty personnel and over 1 million members of the National Guard/Reserves. These services are available in person across the United States, and in more than 35 overseas installations including the Far East, Middle East and Europe.

Emergency communications services play a central role—uniting families with the armed forces, connecting military hospitals and wounded warrior units, providing assistance in health care facilities, and more.

The Red Cross also plays an active role in advocating for veterans’ benefits through community-based programs and representation before the Board of Veterans Appeals.

“We are accepting holiday cards to send to both service members and veterans,” said Alexis Ware, Tennessee’s regional director for Service to the Armed Forces & International Services. “We would like to receive cards that are encouraging and heart-warming that will give hope and happiness to the person who will receive the card.”

Cards should be free of glitter, personal information, and photos. Cards will be given to active military personnel, those that are in the Tennessee National Guard and Reserve, and to area veterans who have served.

Completed unsealed holiday cards can be sent or dropped off no later than Dec. 1, 2023, to: