ArtsBuild Fulfills Its Mission With Gifts To The 2023 Annual Campaign

It has been a busy year for ArtsBuild. The organization has awarded more grants to arts organizations, artists, and community groups from among a growing pool of applicants.

A brand-new program launched called Periscope Chattanooga, the first local entrepreneur training program focused solely on the arts sector.

The Imagine! arts education field trips were provided to almost 14,000 students in Hamilton County Schools and 5thgrade was added to the program.

Participation in the Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute was higher than ever before.

And ArtsBuild hosted the inaugural special event called InterMission, taking a moment to celebrate the rich arts community here in our city.

Ten Things You Didn’t Know About ArtsBuild

165 grants have been awarded over the past two years for a total of $1,533,383 over the past two years. 235 applicants with asks totaling $2,583,332 show there is still a great need for funding and support in our local arts sector. 40% of our grants now go to BIPOC artists and BIPOC led arts organizations. The annual number of ArtsBuild grants awarded since 2020 has grown by 64%. 40% of our grantees are getting their first grant from ArtsBuild. The average number of applications for an ArtsBuild artist grant is 60. We have added an entire grade level to the Imagine! program, ensuring arts field trips for every K-5th grade student in Hamilton County. We are now serving 70% of Hamilton County Schools with the Imagine! program. Our leadership and professional development programs consistently have high numbers of applicants and waiting lists. Our donor retention rate is 70%, well above the national average for the nonprofit sector.

Serving more organizations and people is wonderful, but it also means we need to make up that gap for funding. ArtsBuild is committed to meeting the growing needs of our local arts sector. With your generous support, we can serve our community even better next year through funding the arts, and creating more opportunities for arts education and arts engagement experiences that benefit us all.

Contributions from individuals in the community to the 2023 Annual Campaign will help ArtsBuild to achieve next year’s goals. Make your gift or pledge today by calling 423-777-4213 or donating online at ArtsBuild.com/donate.

Did you know? Arts & Culture is a driver of economic development.

The Hamilton County nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $191,040,572 in economic activity in 2022 according to the newly released Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6), an economic and social impact study conducted by Americans for the Arts. ArtsBuild helped collect the data for the year-long study. Learn more about the results in the full report.

The ArtsBuild Mission

Their mission is to build a stronger community through the arts. They strive to fulfill their mission by:

Partnering - collaborating to reach creative solutions

Advocating - articulating the role of the arts in building lives and communities

Connecting - providing arts opportunities for all

Educating - cultivating creativity to enhance personal and academic growth

Advancing - strengthening the economic environment

Supporting - generating resources to support arts and cultural experiences

How To Contact ArtsBuild

Call them at (423) 756-2787

Email them at artsbuild@artsbuild.com

Visit them online at ArtsBuild.com

Follow them on Facebook (@Arts Build), Instagram (@Arts Build), and YouTube (ArtsBuild)

To get weekly updates and announcements about what’s happening in the arts, sign up for ArtsWire at ArtsBuild.com.