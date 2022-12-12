Austin Hatcher Foundation Marks Sixteen Years Of Serving Chattanooga Families

Founded in 2006, the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer has been serving families in Chattanooga and beyond for sixteen years.

The mission of the Austin Hatcher Foundation is to erase the effects of pediatric cancer and optimize each child’s quality of life through essential specialized intervention beginning at the time of diagnosis and continuing throughout survivorship.

Their vision is for all childhood cancer patients, survivors, and the entire family to reach their full human potential. Their goal is to provide solutions and comprehensive coordinated care to the entire family facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis at no cost, both during and after treatment.

They provide all services at no cost, so all their funding comes from donations, sponsors and events. They have a Bubbles of Fun Run coming up on February 25.

This family-friendly event is a celebration of joy and hope as runners raise funds to provide a brighter future for families faced with pediatric cancer.

Two races will be offered:

A one mile “Fun Run” for anyone not looking to time their run

A timed 5K and 10K with medals awarded

Visit hatcherfoundation.org/run for more information and to register.

You can earn more about the Austin Hatcher Foundation at hatcherfoundation.org, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

And if you have a business that would be interested in sponsoring the Bubbles of Fun Run or any other event, please email georgia@hatcherfoundation.org to learn more.