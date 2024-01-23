Blue And White Chai Nite Comes To The Jewish Cultural Center

Blue and White Chai Nite will be celebrated on Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. 

This festive celebration of life (Chai) is a cocktail gala celebrated every few years.  Highlights of this year’s Chai Nite include dancing to the Malemen Show Band, photo booth, drinks and a specialty buffet. All this for $54 per person. A silent auction is also available.

Open to the public, blue and white cocktail attire is encouraged. Proceeds benefit the Jewish Federation. 

For more information and to register www.jewishchattanooga.com.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values.  The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. 

Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.

