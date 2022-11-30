Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga Recognized By Tennessee First Lady Marie Lee

The Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga announced today that the Club was selected by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee to be featured in this year’s 12-days of giving.

“Our organized is honored to be selected by First Lady Lee” stated Jim Morgan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, “and we used this opportunity to highlight our robust literacy and academic enrichment programs”.

The 12 Days of Giving social media campaign was launched to highlight impactful nonprofits across the state and encourage Tennesseans to give back during the holiday season.

The 12 Days of Giving will began on Giving Tuesday and will feature a different nonprofit and a unique call to action for the 12 following weekdays.

For Day Four, December 2, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga will be featured statewide.

“Tennesseans are known for their generosity, and Bill and I are especially inspired by how they serve others throughout the holiday season,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “It’s our hope that those looking to give back this Christmas find new ways to serve their neighbors while connecting with organizations in need of their support.”

Examples of ways to serve the highlighted nonprofits include volunteering, donating new and used items, praying for the population an organization serves and using social media to bring awareness to the needs of certain communities.

The 2022 Tennessee Christmas events hosted by the Governor and First Lady are focused on “The Gift of Giving” theme this year which highlights the various ways Tennesseans use their time and talents to give to others throughout the holiday season.

Since 1955, the Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga has helped put young people on the path to great futures. They put every child that walks through their doors on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future. They challenge children to push beyond their expectations, demonstrate good character and citizenship, and embrace a healthy lifestyle. They recognize accomplishments and encourage their dreams. In addition, all the while, they make it fun.