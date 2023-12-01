Bring Hope For The Holidays To Shelter Pets And Help To "Empty The Shelters"

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society is excited to announce their participation in the BISSELL Pet Foundation "Empty The Shelters" nationwide adoption event.

During this event from December 1-17, HES is waiving their standard $50 adoption fee for adult dogs, cats, and kittens.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia to sponsor free or reduced adoption fees for over 350 shelters across the country. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 140,000 pets find loving homes by making adoption affordable for prospective pet owners.

"HES is thrilled to be a part of this campaign, just in time for the holiday season," said Executive Director Rebecca Bryan. "We urge folks who have been thinking of getting a new pet to consider adoption. We have hundreds of animals looking for their second chance, and we'd love to see them in a forever home for the holidays. Together, we can Empty The Shelters!"

Can't adopt right now? Try fostering. HES will provide all supplies and you'll have a fabulous network of support. Or you can donate to help the cause.