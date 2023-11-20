Cempa Community Care Celebrates A Legacy Of Community Healthcare

Born from the need to support and advocate for the residents of the local area who were impacted by HIV and, at that time, often battling AIDS, Cempa Community Care was founded in 1986, and originally known as Chattanooga CARES. Three years later the organization received its 501c3 non-profit status.

By 2002 the organization was able to open their first primary care clinic, the area’s first comprehensive clinic for people living with AIDS. Seeing the need to expand beyond healthcare services, Cempa helped to fufill the most basic necessity in life – food, by partnering with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to open the CARES Food Market in 2015.

Three years later, the organization launched the Syringe Trade and Education Program (STEP TN). It was yet another unprecedented program that sought to reduce harm and create an awareness program for substance abuse disorders. It was designed to reduce the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C, and other blood borne infections. The program also provided and continues to provide safe disposal of needles and syringes.

Around this same time the organization realized Chattanooga had not only grown in numbers but in ethnic diversity. They recognized the need to expand their healthcare services and programs to others in the community who were either not insured or underinsured or came from different cultural backgrounds and languages.

In 2019 Chattanooa CARES re-branded as Cempa Community Care.

Cempa is an old English word meaning Champion and the organization felt it better reflected the expansion of their holistic approach to championing Healthy Communities as they developed their Latinx outreach initiative and Cempa Q representing the LGBTQ+ Community. Cempa continued to expand their awareness and education programs pertaining to community health, education, and prevention. They created monthly neighborhood workout Jam Sessions and partnered with local schools and recreation centers to help people move toward a healthier lifestyle.

To this day, their service to the community continues to expand.

This past May, Cempa Community Care partnered with Metropolitan Ministries and opened a new walk-in clinic at MetMin’s Impact Hub at 4100 Rossville Blvd. This new clinic has already provided healthcare services to more than 952 clients. Just one month later, Cempa Community Care opened a new dental health clinic at 1042 East 3rd Street supported by Dr. Latresa Jackson, DMD. Dr. Jackson is a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. To date the dental clinic has seen almost 2,200 patients.

So far this year, Cempa has provided prevention services and housing needs to nearly 800 people and has assisted roughly 4,000 people through the STEP TN initiative.

In an era where access to quality healthcare remains a pressing concern, Cempa Community Care stands tall as a beacon of inclusivity and compassion. With a relentless commitment to expanding access to primary care services, Cempa is redefining the boundaries of healthcare by welcoming everyone, regardless of their insurance status, gender identity, origin, or language.

Cempa Community Care understands that health knows no bounds, and it is with this unwavering belief that they continue to expand their access to inclusive primary care services. Cempa believes that every individual deserves the highest standard of care and is proud to be breaking down the barriers that often stand in the way of achieving that goal. Regardless of your background, financial situation, or personal journey, Cempa is here to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and inclusive care for all.

To learn more about Cempa Community Care’s inclusive primary care services, visit cempa.org