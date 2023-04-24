Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy Hosts 11th Annual Golf Classic

Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy has announced plans for its 11th Annual Golf Classic on Thursday, June 1 at Creeks Bend Golf Club located in Hixson.

Registration and lunch begin at 11 am and the shotgun start is at 12:30 pm.

This year’s classic will feature door prizes and a variety of exciting contests including an opportunity to beat professional golfer, Payton Schanen. Before her professional career, Schanen played collegiate golf at Mercer University where she also earned her Master’s Degree in Higher Education Leadership and a Bachelor’s Degree in communications.

While attending Mercer, she had three collegiate wins, was 2017 and 2018 Georgia Women’s Amateur Champion and 2015 and 2017 Georgia State Golf Association Women’s Player of the Year.

Inspired by Arnold Palmer, Schanen fell in love with the competitiveness and creativeness that golf brings out of her. She is excited to use these skills in order to create a fun and energetic atmosphere out at CGLA’s Annual Golf Classic.

Team sponsorships range from $1,200 for one four player team to $5,000 for two teams. The entry fee includes two meals for each player, recognition on website and signage, and a goody bag of various of items.

Proceeds from the golf classic will ensure that CGLA can provide ACT coaching and preparation for students in grades 10th-12th, ACT registration waivers for students in grades 10th-12th, funding to cover all student expenses associated with college visits as well as to keep CGLA’s clothing and food pantries fully stocked throughout the school year.

To register, contact Maria Gilchrist at 423.468.4105 or via email at mariagilchrist@cglaonline.com