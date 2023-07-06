Chattanooga's Urban League Seeks Participants For Project Ready Mentor Program

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga is now accepting applications for its Project Ready Mentor: National Achievers Society program.

This signature academic, mentoring, cultural and leadership development program works to prepare students of color in grades 10-12 for college, careers and life. Participants will study a variety of topics including financial literacy, soft skills, networking and mental and emotional wellness.

“The new mentorship component of the program offers students the opportunity to see themselves in careers and spaces they may never have imagined. Mentorship is an essential component of providing appropriate support, services and opportunities to students that will propel them in the process of becoming responsible adults and the next generation of leaders of color,” said Sarah Concepcion, senior director of policy and administration at ULGC.

To qualify, students must be enrolled in the Hamilton County public school system and agree to the following requirements:

Attend bi-monthly group meetings on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m.

Participate in fall and spring academic semesters

Maintain a 2.7 or higher grade point average

Volunteer at least five hours per semester

Meet and engage with a mentor once per week

The program runs from August 2023 to May 2024, and applications must be submitted by August 6.

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/r2uvvk6r. For more information about the program, contact Terisha Grant, youth and education outreach coordinator of ULGC, at tgrant@ulchatt.net or visit www.ulchattnet.

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga is an affiliate of the National Urban League, the nation's oldest and largest community-based movement devoted to empowering African Americans and other underserved individuals to enter the economic and social mainstream.

Since 1982, the Chattanooga affiliate has served many thousands of economically disadvantaged persons, individuals representing communities of color, and minority-owned businesses through programs and initiatives that promote educational attainment, economic development, self-sufficiency, and inclusive leadership opportunities