CHI Memorial Foundation's 19th Annual Pink! Gala Co-Chairs And Theme Announced

CHI Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce the 19th annual Pink! gala will be held Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The co-chairs for the Foundation’s annual signature black-tie event are Tyler and Brittany Carman, and Beaumont and Jabo Covert.

This year's theme is "Under the Tuscan Sun". Join them for a sunset visit to Italy and experience an unforgettable evening of stunning views of the Italian countryside and charm. Take part in the time-honored tradition of a Tuscan family meal, where it’s more than food -- it's about the people around the table.

All proceeds from Pink! stay here in the community to ensure the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial has the latest technology available and provides the highest quality care available to women in need, as well as, helping provide college scholarships to children who have had a parent experience breast cancer.

Sponsorship opportunities for Pink! are available now. Available sponsorships range from $6,000 to $50,000. Any remaining individual Pink! tickets go on sale December 1, 2023.

Pink! is a celebration of life for breast cancer patients and survivors that has raised more than $5.6 million since 2005 to ensure our community has access to the most advanced breast cancer treatments available.

Visit SupportMemorialFoundation.org or call 423.495.PINK (7465) for more information.

For information on the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center, visit MaryEllenLocher.com.

To schedule a mammogram at any of the Center’s four locations or on a mobile coach, call 423.495.4040.