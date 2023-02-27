East Lake Montessori Embraces Collaborative Education, Love Of Learning

East Lake Montessori started in the summer of 2016 with a group of parents from New City East Lake Church and Bethany Lane, a Montessori teacher and ELM’s founder.

They are a part-time Montessori preschool in the East Lake neighborhood of Chattanooga. Our program serves pre-K through Kindergarten and offers scholarships for East Lake residents to prepare students for public education.

Their mission is to foster the love of learning, love of work, and love of one another among our students. They strive to be a cross-cultural, racially and economically diverse community that encourages independence and cultivates confidence with respect. They are a collaborative community that prepares students to be lifelong learners.

An important part of ELM’s vision is to make Montessori more accessible to our local community. Through their generous donors, they offer discounted tuition to children who may not otherwise have access to high-quality early education programs comparable to ELM.

They want to increase their capacity for scholarships by raising $20,000 at their spring auction on March 8th at Flora de Mel in Rossville. They’ll have special cocktails (and mocktails) made with Flora Mead, and a spread of delicious snacks and desserts. They’ll also have both silent and live auctions featuring local Chattanooga businesses. 100% of proceeds from the event go to their Legacy Scholarship Fund

Tickets are on sale for the auction now at elm.betterworld.org/events/leavealegacy2023 or you can make a donation to the Legacy Scholarship Fund.

For more information, call (423) 645-4389, email them at admin@eastlakemontessori.org or visit them online at www.eastlakemontessori.org