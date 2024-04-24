HES And East Ridge To Partner With Bissell To Waive Adoption Fees

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is prompting a national call for adoptions once again this spring with its “Empty the Shelters” waived-fee adoption event May 6th – 15th.

Both the Humane Educational Society East Ridge Animal Services will participate along with more than 410 shelters in 43 states by waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats in their care.

HES is at capacity in their dog kennels, and they hope to drive adoptions during this two-week event. The more space they can create in their facility through adoptions, the more animals they can continue to help in the community.

HES will offer $25 adoption fees for adult dogs, cats, and kittens during Empty the Shelters. Adoptions will include:

Spay/neuter

Microchip

All age-appropriate vaccinations

Heartworm test for dogs and FIV/FeLV test for cats

Free 1-month subscription to Petcademy, online professional training and behavior support for dogs and cats

To apply for adoption: heschatt.org/dogs

In addition to the 10-day period of waived fees, East Ridge Animal Shelter will host a special adoption event on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 10am until 5pm located at 1015 Yale Street in East Ridge. This event will promote all animals in the care of East Ridge Animal Services who are available for adoption.

Learn more about the East Ridge Animal Shelter at https://www.facebook.com/EastRidgeAnimalServices.

"Our nation’s animal shelters are facing a capacity crisis and need your help now. Adoptions have slowed while a surge in owner surrenders due to families facing economic and housing challenges has left tens of thousands of highly adoptable pets desperate to find homes," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

"Our Spring National ‘Empty the Shelters' will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates lifesaving space to help another pet in need."

East Ridge Animal Services is a full spectrum, State certified animal control services agency. Services provided by ERAS include investigating reports of animal abuse and neglect, bringing to prosecution cases of animal cruelty, capturing vicious animals, impounding stray dogs, and providing after-hours response for animal-related emergencies.

In addition to providing field services, East Ridge Animal Services staff operate the City of East Ridge Animal Shelter. The shelter is maintained for the purpose of providing safe and humane housing for stray, abused, and neglected companion animals.

“On behalf of the City of East Ridge, we are honored to participate in this nationwide initiative benefiting animals in the care of our shelter staff,” said Cameron McAllister, Administrator of Economic & Community Development. “We look forward to working with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to host the City’s first ever ‘Empty the Shelter’ event on May 11.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This lifesaving event began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption. More than 226,000 pets have found loving homes since its inception. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 742 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and East Ridge Animal Services urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters