Goodwill Week Shines A Light On How The Non-Profit Helps People Transform

Every year during the first full week of May, Goodwill organizations celebrate Goodwill Week. This Goodwill Week, the non-profit is encouraging you to “Get to Know Goodwill.”

Goodwill is a network of non-profit organizations governed by a local president and CEO and a volunteer board of directors that serves local communities.

Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area sells donated goods to fund education, training, and employment for people in their 23-county territory in Tennessee and North Georgia.

When you shop or donate to Goodwill, you are helping people in your community receive the training and support they need to find competitive jobs in the community.

One of the people in our community who has been helped by Goodwill is Destiny Morrison. After a battle with drug addiction, which eventually led to incarceration, Destiny Morrison refused to lose hope.

During her probation period, she learned that Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area is a second-chance employer that helps people reenter the workforce. She obtained a job with Goodwill and after about two years, she was promoted to assistant store manager.

While working at Goodwill, she earned her associate’s degree. She continued her education and is scheduled to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in business management this August. Destiny is excited to continue making a difference in the lives of others in the community.

“Goodwill has definitely kept me on a straighter path,” said Destiny. “This is the first job I've found where I have a place where I can help people.”

Goodwill operates an Opportunity Campus and an Opportunity Center in our region.

Goodwill Opportunity Campus

6104 Preservation Drive, Chattanooga

423-629-2501

Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd

7601 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

423-757-9527

Goodwill operates 18 stores and two attended donation centers in our region. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donations are accepted during regular store hours.

Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area employs over 350 individuals, many of whom have barriers to employment.

“Goodwill believes that every person regardless of ability, situation, or background can achieve their greatest potential,” said Michelle Turner, Director of Marketing and Communications of Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area. “We are grateful to our donors, shoppers, employees and participants who help bring this vision to life.”

Those interested in learning about Goodwill can find more information at www.goodwillchatt.org.