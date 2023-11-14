Gratefull, Chattanooga’s Most Culturally Inclusive Thanksgiving Celebration, Set For Thursday

Area residents are invited to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 16 at Gratefull.

Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is free to attend and a traditional Thanksgiving meal to be provided at no cost between 11:30 am – 1:30 pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Gratefull began in Chattanooga in 2014 and since then, every year the week before or the week leading into Thanksgiving, cities across the country shut down a city block for strangers and friends to gather and share a meal in the middle of the street at one long table.

Through Gratefull, organizers are removing barriers and bringing people together from across social boundaries, simply to get to know each other, and build understanding. Because any and everyone is invited to the Thanksgiving table, Gratefull has evolved into Chattanooga’s most culturally diverse and inclusive event.

The concept of Gratefull has been adopted by multiple cities throughout the southeast including Milan, Tennessee, Nashville, Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama, and Dalton Georgia.

Gratefull is made possible by generous financial support from The Maclellan Foundation, Delegator, Hamico, Patten and Patten Inc., Kazee, Synovus Bank, Citizen’s of Heaven Church, CHI Memorial, First Horizon, EPB, John P. Franklin Funeral Home, Chattanooga Chamber Downtown Council, 35 South Real Estate & Design, and Brewer Media Group.

The event is hosted by River City Company, City of Chattanooga, United Way, Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Causeway.

For those who attend Gratefull and would like to give back to the community, luncheon attendees are encouraged to bring supplies to benefit the Maclellan Shelter for Families. A collection bin will be available that day. Items of need include nonperishable food, coffee supplies, disposable plates & silverware, hygienic supplies including toothpaste, diapers, and laundry supplies.

People from all walks of life ranging from friends, co-workers, and strangers will gather and share a meal in the middle of the street at one long table. WHEN: Thursday, November 16 from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Thursday, November 16 from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm WHERE: The 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Chattanooga, TN 37402

In-kind sponsors include Brooke Bragger Photography, Summitt Pianos, World Centric, New Terra Compost, Cartter’s Trail Floral Design Studio, with food donations provided by Party Bites, Neidlov’s, Community Pie, Champy’s, Frothy Monkey, Dipped Fresh, Davis Wayne’s, Southern Star, McCallie Dining Services, Coca-Cola, Mama Red’s, and Food City.