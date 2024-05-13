Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground On Second United Way Home

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga recently broke ground on the second home built in partnership with United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

The future home, which is being built for ShaTaylor Thurman and her two children, will be the second home completed through Habitat’s partnership with United Way.

ShaTaylor is the mother of an eleven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son, and her priority is to create the best life for her children. ShaTaylor moved out on her own when she was 20 years-old, and for the past six years, she has lived in the same apartment that lacks laundry facilities, parking, or a safe yard for her children.

“I can’t wait for my kids to have their own yard to play in and for this home to be a gathering place for birthday parties and family get-togethers,” said ShaTaylor. “I am so thankful for the love and support from my family. Owning a home would never be a possibility if it weren’t for them, and I am so excited for this dream to become reality.”

Habitat became a funded United Way of Greater Chattanooga (UWGC) partner through the open, competitive, and inclusive grant process where any 501(c)(3) can apply for funding.

"We are honored to be part of ShaTaylor's journey as she works toward building a brighter future for her and her children," said Abby Garrison, Vice President of Community Investments at United Way of Greater Chattanooga. "We believe a more connected community can transform lives. That's why our partnership with Habitat for Humanity is at the center of our mission to build a more connected community. We can't wait to celebrate ShaTaylor as she takes the keys to her new home!"

Habitat provides affordable homeownership opportunities for hardworking families in the greater Chattanooga area. Homeowners contribute sweat equity hours building their homes and take classes to learn the ins-and-outs homeownership.

ShaTaylor said, “The work Habitat does in the community is so important. They have not only empowered me as a young future homeowner, but as a mother. My kids will now have a better life in a safe, loving home they can call their own, and I am so glad to be a part of the Habitat family.”