Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Dedicates First-Ever United Way Home

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga has officially dedicated the first-ever United Way Home. Homeowner Jasmine McCann closed on her new home just in time for the holidays.

In partnership with the City of Chattanooga, the new home is the first-ever home designated as a United Way home by Habitat. The groundbreaking took place in January 2023, with the home being completed in less than a year.

Jasmine has been in the Habitat program since late 2019 and works as the frontline manager at Food City. She will be living in her new home with her 19-year-old daughter, currently studying nursing at Chattanooga State, and 17-year-old son, who attends Lookout Valley High School.

“I am honored to be chosen as the owner of the first-ever United Way Home. We are so excited to be ‘home for the holidays’ and cannot wait to make many beautiful, special memories in our new home,” said Jasmine.

Habitat became a newly funded United Way of Greater Chattanooga (UWGC) partner in 2022 due to the open, competitive, and inclusive grant process where any 501(c)(3) can apply for funding. $75,000 from the Impact Fund was awarded to drive transformational change in the community.

“Long-term stability changes lives, and we’re thrilled to see this collaboration and investment come to life alongside Jasmine’s hard work,” said Terran Anderson, United Way Vice President of Community and Corporate Engagement. “Like Jasmine said at the groundbreaking, it takes a village to make something like this happen, and we are honored to have been a part of it.”

This United Way Home was also eligible for Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) grant funds through Habitat Tennessee. Goals for the THDA grant project are to raise awareness by educating the public, local and state government, and local and state organizations of the need for affordable homeownership and by promoting the quality and sustainability of the work of Habitat. As a result of Habitat’s partnership with THDA, nearly 1,500 children and adults now live in a newly constructed, energy efficient, affordable home that they own; building strength, stability and self-reliance.

Habitat provides affordable homeownership opportunities for hardworking families in the greater Chattanooga area. Homeowners contribute sweat equity hours building their homes and take classes to learn the ins-and-outs homeownership.