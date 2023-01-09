Help Turn Chattanooga PINK! And Take Part In The Fight Against Breast Cancer

Join CHI Memorial and the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center for the 18th annual Pink! Gala on Saturday, January 21 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Pink! is a celebration of life for breast cancer patients and survivors that has raised more than $5.2 million since 2006. Drs. Brooke and Davey Daniel and Jimar and Gabby Sanders will co-chair the annual signature black-tie event.

All proceeds from Pink! stay here in our community to ensure the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial has the latest technology available and provides the highest quality care available to women in need, as well as, helping provide college scholarships to children who have had a parent experience breast cancer.

In 2022, more than 27,000 (27,369) screening mammograms were done at the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial.

In 2022, about 3,685 women received a mammogram screening on the mobile health coaches.

The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial began as a tribute to MaryEllen Locher, a beloved Channel 9 celebrity who fought a courageous battle against breast cancer.

The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial has four convenient locations: Chattanooga, Hixson, Ooltewah, and now in Ringgold.

Pink! is a party that began 18 years ago to celebrate the lives of breast cancer survivors. It allows men and women across Chattanooga to be part of raising funds to support the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center in its outreach to the thousands throughout the region who will need the coordinated care and comprehensive services our breast centers provide.

The Pink! online auction is back this year

Bid during the Pink! online auction.

Opens January 14.

Features great items

Access at memorial.org/pink

Ahead of the gala, Color Chattanooga Pink! will be held January 14th through the 21st.

A business can light its building pink or encourage employees to wear pink one day.

Retailers can display pink merchandise.

Restaurants serve pink drinks

Schools host pink out basketball games

There will be lots of activities scheduled around town, be sure to follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/PINKGALA, on Instagram @Pinkgalachatt, and by following the hashtags #colorchattanoogapink or #PINKnooga on social media to keep up with how you can participate.

The exclusive Color Chattanooga Pink t-shirt is available for purchase at Sophie’s on Market Street in North Chattanooga, Refindery on McCallie Avenue, Genevieve Bond in East Brainerd, Bud Floral and Home on Dayton Blvd, Southside Salon on Market Street, and Windstone Golf Club. Shirts cost $20.

As an individual, you can support by going to the Pink! page at memorial.org/pink and clicking on “Make a Gift” to make a donation to the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial.