HES Offers Free Adoptions For Longest Residents On Valentine's Day Event

This Valentine's Day, Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society encourages everyone to add a little love in their life by adopting a new forever friend.

The shelter's Lonely Hearts - animals that have been in care for over 90 days - will have their adoption fees waived on February 14th, 2024. Additionally, all other animals will have a reduced adoption fee of only $14. This promotion excludes puppies under 6 months of age.

HES currently has 27 Lonely Hearts animals on-site or in foster care that qualify for a free adoption on Valentine's Day. We hope this event brings some much-needed attention to our shelter's longest residents. Many of these animals have been waiting several months, and some even years for adoption. Arizona, our current longest resident, has been in care for over 1,000 days.

If adoption-hopeful families miss their chance to participate in this Valentine's Day event, they still have a chance to have their adoption fees reduced. During the rest of month, adoption fees for all animals (excluding puppies) will be $29.

To view available animals and apply for adoption, visit www.heschatt.org/adopt

To sign up for fostering: www.heschatt.org/foster

To donate: www.heschatt.org/donation

HES Hours:

Tuesday through Saturday 12pm - 5pm

Sunday 12pm - 4pm

The Humane Educational Society is an independent 501(c) animal shelter located in Chattanooga. Approximately 4,500 homeless pets are served through HES each year. They provide animal protection services in Hamilton County, adoptions, community vaccine clinics, youth educational programs, volunteer and foster opportunities, and more.