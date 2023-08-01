La Paz Chattanooga Announces Finalists For The 2023 Latino Leadership Awards

La Paz Chattanooga, the longest-serving non-profit organization working directly with the Chattanooga area’s rapidly-growing Latino population, announced today finalists for the 2023 Latino Leadership Awards.
Having added new award categories and updated the event format from a luncheon to an evening soirée with dinner and dancing, the team at La Paz is eager to elevate these Latino leaders making a noticeable impact in the Chattanooga area.
“We received some truly outstanding nominations this year — choosing finalists was no small feat, and it’s safe to say that our selection committee has their work cut out for them in choosing winners,” said La Paz Chattanooga executive director, Stacy Johnson. “We hope you’ll join us in celebrating these incredible professionals, organizations, and community members for all they do to make our city a more connected and inclusive Chattanooga.”
Award categories, as well as finalists in each category, are listed below:
Latino Leader of the Year
- Paulo Hutson Solórzano, A Medida Communications
- Liz Gibbons, Chattanooga School of Language
- Iris Negrete-Regagnon, Hamilton County Schools International Welcome Center
Chattanooga’s Choice
- Dylan Rivera, City of Chattanooga
- Arnold Alexis Ruelas, Entrepreneur/Consultant
- Viridiana Marin, Chattanooga Community Fridge/Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition
Latino Community Champion Award (organization/business)
- The Enterprise Center
- Hamilton County Schools
- Cempa Community Care
- Brewer Media/Tu Radio
- Hamilton County Health Department
Emerging Latino Leader Award
- Daisy Hernandez Puac, Howard School
- Mateo Jimenez, The Enterprise Center
- Liliana Trejo Zavaleta, Red Bank High School
La Paz Volunteer of the Year Award
- Velvet Hernandez-Johnson for leadership in Tech Goes Home Spanish classes
- Raiza Barahona & Amira Marquez Moreno for helping launch the La Paz food pantry
- Ashton Jolley for crucial support in building efforts for Latino student success
Latino Business of the Year
- The Local Juicery + Kitchen, Luis Contreras and Gisela Bellina
- Supermercado El Sol, Carlos Perez
- LogistiX, Carlos Garcia
Latino New Business of the Year
- MR Construction LLC, Ivan and Marta Manrique
- CulturAlly, Angela Garcia
- Ayelet’s Style Indigenous Mexican Art, Claudia Berck
The 2023 Latino Leadership Awards will take place on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at The Westin Chattanooga (801 Pine Street). To learn more about the event and award categories, and to purchase tickets, visit lapazchattanooga.org/awards.
To learn more about La Paz Chattanooga, visit www.lapazchattanooga.org