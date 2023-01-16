Linda's Gift: Helping Needy Families In Chattanooga Survive And Thrive

Founded in 2018, Linda's Gift is dedicated to helping children and families in low poverty communities.

The organization is named in honor of Linda Davis Franklin, who had dedicated her life to helping and motivating others.

As soon as Linda’s Gift was founded, they began helping local homeless families with necessities to help them survive. Over the past four years they have extended their services to help more children in our community.

Today, thousands of children and their families are discovering lives full of promises, making education, diverse activities and opportunities easily accessible. With their community partnerships, they have offered financial support to those in need in our community.

Among their recent activities was helping to make Christmas brighter for 32 children with donations of toys and presents, helping a recent widow pay for her rent and utilities, and helping a student with no local family get appropriate winter clothing.

As they move into 2023, their goals are to continue to help others in the community strive to do their best through education and community outreach and to promote diversity and inclusion throughout the city.

Learn more about Linda's Gift and how you can help by visiting www.lindasgift.org online or by calling (423) 902-3805.