Local Nonprofit Hosts Annual Heard! Fundraiser To Support Mission

Want a preview of the event of the season?

At Heard!, first grab a Chattanooga Whiskey signature cocktail to sip while perusing the art and silent auction. Then, enjoy delicious heavy hors d’oeuvres from 1885 Grill and some good conversation. Finally, round it out by learning about the mission of the only nonprofit in our area addressing communication disorders.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall

Tickets: weblink.donorperfect.com/2024_heard_tickets

The Speech & Hearing Center is celebrating 71 years of service, dedication and impact on the lives of those in the Chattanooga area who are affected by a speech or hearing impairment. This event will provide opportunity for community members to come together to celebrate and lend their support.

“The Center’s vision is a Chattanooga where everyone, regardless of age or financial standing, can hear, be heard, and communicate clearly,” said Taylor Bostwick, president and CEO of The Speech & Hearing Center. “The support of the community is vital to achieving that vision and us continuing to provide equal access for all to our specialized healthcare services.”

The Center exists to provide audiology, as well as speech, occupational and physical therapy services, all on a sliding scale basis, to those who would otherwise continue to struggle with the devastating effects of a speech, hearing or developmental impairment.

The Speech & Hearing Center is Chattanooga’s only nonprofit specializing in diagnosing and treating communication disorders. Since 1953, the organization has fulfilled its mission of improving quality of life through better communication by providing audiology, speech, occupational and physical therapy services to individuals of all ages and income. For those who can self-pay, a portion of every service or product purchase assists those in our community who would otherwise not be able to afford therapy or hearing devices.

For more information, visit www.speechhearing.com.