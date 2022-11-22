McKamey Animal Center Looking For Holiday Fosters For Long-Stay Shelter Dogs This Thanksgiving

For families looking to add a "plus one" to their dinner table this Thanksgiving, the McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce their Thanksgiving Slumber Paw-ty Program, aimed at giving their longest-staying residents the opportunity to spend the holidays in a foster home and out of the shelter.

Families can visit mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac/ to view all of the pets that will be included in this particular program.

to view all of the pets that will be included in this particular program. If interested, just submit an application indicating your top 3 foster picks and information about your household, as well as other pets that are currently in the home.

Then, the MAC foster team will match you with a compatible shelter dog to "host" over the holiday weekend.

"I have been SO excited about this holiday program!" Said McKamey Animal Center Foster Coordinator Emy Richards. "Studies show that spending even one night outside of the shelter lowers a dog's stress level while raising their chance of being adopted! Dogs are always different in a home than in a shelter, and with programs like these we can give adopters a wealth of information they wouldn't otherwise have. Fostering a dog for the holidays is a great way to give back to the community and literally save lives!"

Anyone interested in participating in this program is encouraged to apply at bit.ly/MACThanksgivingBreak. Upon application approval, the McKamey Animal Center foster team will work with the family to select a compatible dog and make all necessary arrangements. Pickup of foster dogs will need to take place before 6pm on Wednesday, and will need to be dropped back off at McKamey Animal Center on Sunday.

To learn more about the fostering program, please visit mckameyanimalcenter.org/fostering/.