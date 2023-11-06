New Chattanooga Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Technology Services and the Chattanooga Public Library (CPL) are excited to announce the recent launch of a new chattlibrary.org.

Along with a fresh, modern look, the new website also offers enhanced ADA accessibility options, a more intuitive menu, a detailed “About Us” section, easier-to-locate information, and more detailed information about the unique collections CPL offers.

New sections of the website include an enhanced Local History and Genealogy page featuring new digital archives and new research and genealogy guides.

“The entire project took over a year,” said Christina Sacco, who oversees the library’s marketing and public relations. “Our former multimedia designer Rachel Jorgensen specialized in user experience (UX), so the whole site was built with our patrons in mind. What is intuitive to them? What are their critical tasks? We asked many questions like these before we teamed up with DTS. And thanks to their team, especially Jaime Myers and Nicole Fryar, we were able to finish the website right in time for our catalog upgrades.”

The library catalog is a completely new experience thanks to the Aspen Open Source Discovery system built by ByWater Solutions. With Aspen, the library catalog now features more categories for browsing, improved search functions, customizable features for users, and an overall enhanced look.

“The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to launch our new website, designed to make library resources more accessible to our community,” said Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “This user-friendly site offers an improved catalog search, easier access to our digital collections, and a calendar showcasing our upcoming programs and events. The Library is dedicated to providing equitable access to knowledge, and we're confident our new website will help us achieve that goal. We invite everyone to explore the site and take advantage of everything our Library has to offer.”

Check out a new 24/7 library experience, featuring digital collections, eBooks, eAudio, streaming content and more, at chattlibrary.org.