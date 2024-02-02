Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates A Century Of Service On Valentine's Day

For the past 100 years, the Northside Neighborhood House has provided hope, empowerment, stability, and opportunity for our neighbors north of the Tennessee River.

The mission has remained the same for a century–to create relationships with and connect neighbors to resources to support their path to stability and opportunity.

Using a holistic approach, the Northside Neighborhood House meets its neighbors where they are-at all ages and stages of life.

From ensuring individuals are housed with working utilities to supporting students in achieving academic success, the Northside Neighborhood House has been a steadfast resource to its neighbors for 100 years and looks forward to providing for the evolving needs of the community for the next 100 years.

On February 20th at 8:00 a.m., Northside Neighborhood House is hosting a celebratory 100th anniversary breakfast at The Chattanoogan Hotel where it will honor and recognize individuals and organizations who have been instrumental in shaping and contributing to the development of the Northside Neighborhood House and therefore, the community.

Ticket options can be found and purchased at https://www.nnhouse.org/events.

In addition to walking alongside individuals living north of the Tennessee River, the Northside Neighborhood House also operates 10 CommUNITY Schools, three Thrift Stores, and the Coffee Community Collective in Soddy-Daisy.