Northside Neighborhood House Has Been Helping Local Families For Nearly A Century

For the past 99 years, the Northside Neighborhood House has been working hard to help promote the independence of residents north of the Tennessee River by providing a hand up through education and assistance.

Through building relationships and offering tailored programming, they are able to serve families who are one crisis away from financial instability. They also meet families and students through their in-school commUNITY school programs where they providing mentoring and wrap around support.

The main goal of the Northside Neighborhood House is promote independence by providing families tools needed to thrive. They don’t want anyone to be dependent on them; they want families who have received their services to go thrive and be able to share the tools they have learned for generations.

And through their new strategic plan, they have the opportunity to provide tenant and renter training to combat the affordable housing crisis. They would would also love to expand their CommUNITY School programming to meet more students in need.

Part of their strategic plan is to create alternative revenue models because even after nearly a century in action, they are still a growing organization.

They are starting the Good Neighbor Market which features local vendors on May 20th at 211 Minor Street from 11am-5pm. This stems from their Good Neighbor online store which sells high end fashion and collectibles at an affordable price.

If you would like to help the mission of the Northside Neighborhood House, come check out the market. In additon, their online store Good Neighbor will have a tent and you will be able to shop luxury brands like Jimmy Choo, Yves Saint Laurent, Frye, Coach, etc.

And if fashion isn’t your thing that’s okay, they have so many different opportunities and programs that you can be involved in. You can stay connected by becoming a donor and attending future events by volunteering in the CommUNITY school or their physical thrift stores

To learn more about the Northside Neighborhood House programs, please visit nnhouse.org