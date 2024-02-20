The Northside Neighborhood House Is Seeking Formal Wear Donations

The Northside Neighborhood House is seeking donations of formal dresses and suits to stock Pop-Up Prom Shops which will be hosted in four of their ten CommUNITY Schools throughout the upcoming weeks.

The Pop-Up Prom Shops will showcase dresses and suits of various styles, sizes, and colors that students will be able to view, purchase, and take home their dresses during this in-school shopping experience.

Donations can be made to any of the three NNH Thrift Store locations, located at 209 Minor Street, 3605 Dayton Blvd., and 10161 Dayton Pike in Soddy Daisy.

Northside Neighborhood Houses’ goal is to provide students with affordable, budget-friendly options while also encouraging the use of their in-school curriculum that promotes accountability and personal finance skills.

The Northside Neighborhood House has been in operation since 1924, working to address the needs of individuals and families living north of the Tennessee River by providing a hand up through education and assistance. With offices located on the north shore, NNH operates 10 CommUNITY Schools, three Thrift Stores, and the Coffee Community Collective in Soddy-Daisy.