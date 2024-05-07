Northside Neighborhood House’s Coffee Community Collective Celebrates 5 Years Of Impact

The Northside Neighborhood House’s Coffee Community Collective in celebrating five years of building community across northern Hamilton County. Located at 10151 Dayton Pike in Soddy Daisy, the coffee shop will offer extended hours and drink specials from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Opened in 2019, the Coffee Community Collective (C3) was created as a means to remove barriers for residents, expanding resources for the community.

“The goal of Coffee Community Collective is to break down barriers that affect residents of northern Hamilton County,” says NNH’s Chief Outreach Officer, Dakota Gouger. “Our goal is to provide a safe haven where neighbors can come to share their needs and stories without judgment, getting the help they need.”

Northside Neighborhood House has partnered with BetterFi, Consumer Credit Counseling Services, The Office for Family Empowerment, and United Way to utilize the dedicated space with C3, working with individuals seeking assistance. A large community room is also available for meetings, trainings, or special occasions.

The Northside Neighborhood House has been in operation since 1924, working to address the needs of individuals and families living north of the Tennessee River by providing a hand up through education and assistance. With offices located on the north shore, NNH operates 10 CommUNITY Schools, three Thrift Stores, an online thrift store, and the Coffee Community Collective in Soddy-Daisy.

For more information on the Northside Neighborhood House’s Coffee Community Collective, visit nnhouse.org.