PEAK Celebrates A Decade Of Helping Kids In Chattanooga

A decade ago in 2013, LaDarius Price founded PEAK, which stands for “Placing Emphasis Around Kids”, an organization dedicated to the healthy development of young men and women in underserved areas.

“By promoting excellence within the family, we will continue to advance the quality of life , outcomes and hope for the future of our children,” Price explains as PEAK moves into its second decade of service.

Their goals this year include a series of family focused events, including their annual Basketball Enrichment Camp, collecting and distributing 500 new coats for elementary school students, granting five college scholarships for graduating high school seniors, along with their ongoing mentorship program for youth.

“This group has been extremely consistent in the community,” Price adds. “We have been dependable and can be trusted in the community. Loving on people and uplifting them to reach for more is always our desire.”

Coming up on February 14th, they are hosting the fundraiser event “For The Lover In You”, which is for couples and singles celebrating love and life on Valentine’s Day. The proceeds from the event will help fund PEAK’s annual goals for 2023. Tickets are $50 a couple and $30 singles.

To learn more about PEAK and how you can help, visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/blessingkids10, email ladariusprice@gmail.com, or call (423) 648-9920.