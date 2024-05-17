Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Local Endangered Historic Places List

May is National Preservation Month. During this time in 2017, Cornerstones (now Preserve Chattanooga) released a list of Chattanooga’s most endangered historic places. The nonprofit organization is revisiting that list, seven years later, to see where these historic assets now stand.

Preserve Chattanooga categorizes the state of a historic building in one of four ways. A “lost” place has been destroyed and is now only a memory. “Vulnerable” places have the potential to be negatively impacted due to the lack of formal protection or an uncertain future. “Endangered” places face a specific threat and time is of the essence to save them. “Saved” places were once vulnerable or threatened but are now safe, restored or rehabilitated, and are being actively used.

The purpose for releasing this type of list is to keep property owners, community leaders, and the public informed about the potential loss of places important to Chattanooga’s architectural heritage. A mix of influences and resources are needed to impart positive change. Saving historic buildings can be a major challenge, typically due to owner neglect. Ownership changes can spark hope but can also lead to discovering that the previous neglect has been so severe that there is no alternative but demolition. The hope is that Chattanooga will take vulnerable and threatened historic places seriously before they are lost forever.

Lost

(1926) at 1447-51 Market Street was demolished in 2022. Cornerstones once funded a structural study of the building which was the city’s first fireproof hotel. Not too far from the St. George was the Levin Brothers Building (1915) at 100 Main Street. That building was destroyed in 2023 and had been both a grocery store and furniture store. Both structures were contributing to the Market and Main National Register Historic District. Every contributing structure lost jeopardizes the status of a National Register District.

The Highland Park Elementary School was demolished in 2020 to make way for the new Montessori Elementary at Highland Park. The school was built in 1922 and designed by noted Chattanooga architect R.H. Hunt. It was considered an excellent example of early 20th century school design.

Vulnerable