Projects And Volunteers Needed For Chattanooga’s 12th Annual MLK Day Of Service

The City of Chattanooga is seeking service project proposals and volunteers for its annual MLK Day of Service, a day that’s dedicated to Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and to serving the community.

This year’s event, organized in coordination with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will be held on January 15, 2024 with a kick-off in Maclellan Gym at 8:00 a.m.

Organizations can register service projects and sign up to volunteer at cha.city/MLK.

“Government is and should be the problem solver of last resort. Initiatives outside of City Hall often leave our community in a better place than the ones written in policy or code,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “If our interest is to live as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. lived, then we should extend this day far beyond a single day or event, and instead make every day a day of service.”

This is the 12th year the City of Chattanooga, and UTC have organized the MLK Day of Service. Past projects have included neighborhood cleanups, flower- and tree-planting, and school improvement initiatives. Service projects will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed by the MLK Day Parade sponsored by the Unity Group. Volunteers are encouraged to gather in Miller Park following the day of service to line-up for the walking parade ending at Olivet Baptist Church at 740 East M.L. King Blvd.

“While Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a day off for many of us, this initiative is meant to transform it into a day on - giving back to the community in the spirit of Dr. King’s legacy,” said Chief Equity Officer Tony Sammons. “Thanks to UTC, Unity Group of Chattanooga, and all of our wonderful partners who have already committed to continuing to burn Dr. King’s light brightly a generation after his death.”