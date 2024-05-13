Ruby Falls Donates Adventure Boxes Available At Chattanooga Public Library

Ruby Falls launches a partnership with the Chattanooga Public Library to provide Adventure Boxes to residents with an active Chattanooga Public Library Card as part of the park’s 95th anniversary celebration honoring the discovery of the underground waterfall and cave.

Adventure Boxes are available beginning May 13 on a first-come, first serve basis with a limit of one box per card holder at all Chattanooga Public Library branches including Downtown, Northgate, Eastgate, South Chattanooga and Avondale, while supplies last.

95 Adventure Boxes include:

Free Ruby Falls admission for up to 2 adults and 2 children

Geode kit with instructions to crack open at home

Geology book for young learners

Vintage-inspired Ruby Falls memorabilia

Sweet rock candy

“Chattanooga Public Library’s dedication to encouraging lifelong learning seamlessly aligns with Ruby Falls mission of inspiring extraordinary connections to nature through wonder and adventure,” shares Hugh Morrow, Ruby Falls CEO and President. “Collaborating with the Chattanooga Public Library is a meaningful new extension of our community partnerships.”

“Ruby Falls embodies the essence of both entertainment and education, offering invaluable insights into science, local history, and our regional heritage,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “Our collaboration with Ruby Falls underscores both organizations’ commitment to providing enriching experiences accessible to all Chattanoogans, further enhancing our community’s cultural and educational landscape.”

Chattanooga Public Library also offers Community Family Passes to Chattanooga Football Club matches, Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera at all locations, as well as passes to Chattanooga Lookouts games and Chattanooga Audubon Society available at the downtown location only.

More information about Ruby Falls and their year-long 95th Anniversary celebration can be found at www. RubyFalls.com. Library locations, events, hours and more can be found at www.chattlibrary.org.