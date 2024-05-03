Salvation Army Launches ‘Beat The Heat’ Campaign To Provide Relief During Summer

As temperatures begin to rise, The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga is announcing the launch of their ‘Beat the Heat’ campaign, aimed at providing relief to those in need during the scorching summer months.

The public is invited to join this vital effort by participating in the Fan Drive, which will run from May 6 to June 3.

The campaign seeks to address a critical need in the community, particularly with those without access to air-conditioning. According to the US Energy Information Administration, almost 500,000 people in Tennessee lack air-conditioning in their homes, leaving many vulnerable, especially seniors on fixed income, at risk of heat-related illnesses.

“By coming together as a community, we can make a difference in the lives of our neighbors, providing them with essential relief during the hot summer months,” said Major Douglas McClure, Area Commander of The Salvation Army in Chattanooga.

Donations of fans are welcomed and can be dropped off at Salvation Army locations in Chattanooga at 800 McCallie Ave, or in Cleveland at 437 Inman St W. These fans will be distributed to individuals and families in need, helping to keep them cool and safe throughout the summer.

For more information on how to get involved or donate, please visit www.csarmy.org or call (423) 305-6200.