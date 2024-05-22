Shedding Light on Chattanooga’s Unseen: Homelessness Exhibit Returns To The Library

Voices & Visions, an art installation about Chattanooga’s unhoused, returns to the Chattanooga Public Library’s downtown location from May 24 through July 31.

The installation showcases stories and artwork from Chattanooga’s homeless communities, presented by Robin Howe with the support of Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) and ArtsBuild.

The public are invited to attend an opening reception on Friday, May 24, 2024, from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm on the 1st Floor of the Downtown Library. Mayor Tim Kelly will make opening remarks, and refreshments will be provided, courtesy of (be) caffeinated and funding from ArtsBuild.

“We are looking forward to hosting this exhibit again,” said Public Services Supervisor Thomas Anderson. “When we hosted the first Voices & Visions, we had so many of our regular patrons express gratitude in seeing themselves or people they know highlighted in that way. For many people experiencing homelessness, the library is the only place they can really be seen.”

Voices & Visions originally began as a project between Robin Howe and CRHC, but after receiving so much enthusiasm from the people she was interviewing, Howe turned to the library to help reach a bigger audience. The art installation will be viewable Monday through Saturday during normal business hours.

To learn more about the artist Robin Howe, visit robinpaint.com. To learn more about the library, events, hours, and locations, visit chattlibrary.org.