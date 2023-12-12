Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Helps Raise Funds For Young Marines

Funds raised from Veterans Day weekend screenings of a film that chronicles the heroism of soldiers on the beaches Normandy in 1944 are helping to send youth from an area service program to France next year.

On Friday, Dec. 8, the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater presented representatives from the Young Marines a check for $1500.

Those funds were raised from special limited screenings of D-Day: Normandy 1944 3D, which tells the story of D-Day, the largest maritime invasion in history and the operation that ushered Allied forces towards a decisive victory in in World War II.

The Young Marines are a leadership program for boys and girls promoting leadership, teamwork and self-discipline. The funds raised from this partnership will help send the South East Tennessee Area Young Marines to Normandy, France, to commemorate D-Day’s 80th anniversary on June 6, 2024.

“The Southeast Tennessee Area Young Marines would like to sincerely thank the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theatre for partnering with us to raise a portion of the necessary funds to get our Young Marines to the 80th Anniversary commemoration ceremonies of D-Day in Normandy, France in 2024,” said Donna Baker, Southeast Tennessee Area Young Marines-Unit Adjutant.

“This will be an epic 14-day, 6 country historic World Wars I & II tour for the Young Marines. Their itinerary includes visiting as many American cemeteries as possible to pay our respects and show gratitude for what our veterans sacrificed to preserve the freedoms we enjoy today. It is wonderful to have local support for our mission through organizations like the Tennessee Aquarium.”

To help the Young Marines reach their goal to visit Normandy next year, visit youngmarines.salsalabs.org/DonateButton/index.html and select "Unit - South East Tennessee Area Young Marines" from the "Select a Fund" dropdown menu.