The Bethlehem Center Hosts Annual Dinner Of Champions On November 18th

The Bethlehem Center, a local nonprofit devoted to empowering youth and families through spiritual growth, education, and leadership development is hosting a signature fundraiser featuring dinner, music, and a recognition of special champions.

The fundraiser is dedicated to raising awareness of The Bethlehem Center’s award-winning programs.

The event will take place on November 18 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Downtown Chattanooga Marriott, located at 2 Carter St, Chattanooga, TN 37402. The Bethlehem Center will recognize three distinguished champions in our community: Gus Hernandez Sr., Herman Prater Sr., and Allen Green.

“We are excited to celebrate these men and their dedication to serving our community,” says Reginald F. Smith II, executive director at The Bethlehem Center. “It’s going to be a fun night as we share a delicious meal. If you are looking to get more involved with The Beth, this event is a perfect opportunity to hear what we’re all about.”

The proceeds from this dinner will help support the Bethlehem Center in its mission of building lasting relationships with Chattanooga's youth and families by encouraging spiritual growth, education, and leadership development. Approximately 150-200 guests are projected to attend this signature dinner event.

To learn more about the Bethlehem Center and our 2023 Dinner of Champions event, visit thebeth.org/dinner-of-champions.