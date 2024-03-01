The Chattery Celebrates A Decade Of Making Learning Fun For Adults In Chattanooga

The Chattery, a nonprofit whose mission is to create an engaging community of learners and teachers by hosting a variety of classes and workshops, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

For a decade, the organization has hosted fun, affordable and accessible learning experiences for adults. Their classes range from cocktails and calligraphy to financial planning and business management.

Since launching, The Chattery has hosted over 2,200 classes and events. To celebrate this milestone the organization has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $10,000 (a thousand dollars for each year) and they’ll host a big celebration in their classroom space on Saturday, March 9 (1800 Rossville Ave).

“It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years already,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder. “We started our organization with a $100 donation and hit the ground running with ideas. We are honored the community continues to trust us as leaders in learning.”

The Chattery’s anniversary party will take place on Saturday, March 9, at their space from 6 to 9 p.m. Celebration details include:

Entertainment from DJMCPRO

OK Crowe photo booth sponsored by Marie King

Succulent plants for the first 25 guests (as a nod to the organization’s first class), donated from Barn Nursery

A champagne toast

Limited drinks provided by Post Meridiem Spirits

Guests may register for free or by making a $10 donation (link to register, https://bit.ly/3NTYIWb).

Over the last 10 years, The Chattery has achieved some notable accomplishments:

Reaching 25,000 lifelong learners by its 10th anniversary

Raising $30,000 in four weeks during a successful crowdfunding campaign

Moving into a 2,500-square-foot classroom space on Rossville Avenue

“We are so proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last 10 years,” says Jennifer Holder, co-founder. “We truly believe that learning doesn’t have to end once you leave a traditional education system and what we offer proves that adults can continue learning for the sake of learning.”

In addition to their fundraiser and anniversary party, The Chattery is also hosting an intimate fundraising dinner on Tuesday, March 5 (their actual anniversary) at Easy Bistro. Guests will not only be treated to a multi-course dinner and drinks but also enjoy a live poem reading from Erika Roberts and take home a chainstitched linen napkin from Kait Makes.

Limited tickets are still available and sales will end on Sunday, March 3 at noon. Details about the dinner can be found here, https://bit.ly/46SZfyd.

For more information on The Chattery’s 10-year plans, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Founded in 2014, The Chattery believes in enjoyable education and community collaboration by offering fun, affordable and accessible classes to the Chattanooga community. The Chattery also provides an unlimited variety of events, lecture series and workshops by serving as ambassadors who help cultivate and encourage your passions.

For more information, visit www.thechattery.org.