The Chattery Offers Weekly Programming And Events In Celebration Of Black History Month

Local learning nonprofit The Chattery is offering art-centered and community-focused programming in honor of Black History Month.

All of The Chattery’s Black History Month programming will take place at the organization’s classroom space located at 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108.

The organization will kick off Black History Month with a night market on Friday, February 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. The market will feature 15 vendors ranging from clothing & accessories to candles and styling services. The market will also feature music from DJMCPRO and a live performance (starting at 8 p.m.) from artist and musician, Miles Stone.

Every Thursday evening following the market, The Chattery will host the following Black History Month events:

Thursday, February 8 (6 p.m.) - Black Art Lounge (Free)

The Black Art Lounge is a space where guests can immerse themselves in a creative atmosphere and engage in a variety of art activities inspired by renowned Black artists and icons. Activities include:

Coloring with the vibrancy of Kehinde Wiley

Painting in the spirit of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Creating collages inspired by Shanequa Gay

Journaling reflections reminiscent of James Baldwin.

Crafting friendship bracelets inspired by Beyoncé and Kelly

Thursday, February 15 (6 p.m.) - Movie Night: Do the Right Thing (Free)

Guests are invited to watch the classic Spike Lee film, Do the Right Thing and are welcome to BYOB. Light snacks will also be provided. The film licensing has been sponsored by Arts Build.

Thursday, February 22 (6 p.m.) - Sip & Savor: Celebrating Black Winemakers

Led by wine enthusiast, Nneka Ijeoma, students will be guided through a journey of curated wines, proudly featuring exceptional creations from Black-owned brands. This workshop is $35 and is 21+.

Thursday, February 29 (6 p.m.) - The Black Experience: A Kickback (Free)

A fun evening filled with music from DJMCPRO and games to celebrate the Black experience and the finale of February’s Black History Month events at The Chattery.

While all of The Chattery’s events will center Blackness and the Black experience, all lifelong learners are welcome to join and participate.

“This year’s focus for Black History Month is joy,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “Black Joy is a movement and practice of finding positive community with others in a safe space and that’s what we do throughout the year but especially during Black History Month.”

In addition to its in-person Black History Month programming, The Chattery will also host a digital Black History Month Challenge. The challenge, which first launched in 2022, suggests a different action-based task for each day during the month. These tasks encourage participants to learn about a variety of historical facts while engaging with and supporting a variety of local and national Black businesses. 2024’s Black History Month challenge will go live on February 1; last year’s challenge can be found here.

For program updates, visit thechattery.org/bhm and follow The Chattery on Facebook and Instagram.