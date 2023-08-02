The Grateful Gobbler Returns Thanksgiving Morning To Support The Maclellan Shelter

One of Chattanooga’s most-loved traditions is gearing up for their 24th year.

The Crown Automotive Group Grateful Gobbler Walk is a fixture leading into the holidays with more than 5,000 runners and walkers gathering at Coolidge Park on Thanksgiving morning to complete the 5k route that runs through downtown Chattanooga. The Maclellan Shelter for Homeless Families is the beneficiary of the funds raised with 100% of the proceeds raised going to support the shelter.

This year, the Gobbler is announcing that Gobbler Chairs Stan and Betsy McCright have been granted ‘Gobbler Emeritus’ status for their 12 years of commitment to raising funds and awareness for homelessness. Maclellan Foundation board chair Chris Maclellan said, “We are so grateful to Stan and Betsy McCright for their commitment to supporting homeless families. Their creativity and enthusiasm has positioned us well and we’re excited about what the future holds for the Grateful Gobbler.”

Maclellan announced that the 2023 Co-Chairs are Jay and Cynthia Dale. The Dales are active community members and have been part of many successful efforts that support organizations making a difference throughout the community. Most recently, they were co-chairs of Erlanger’s Believe Bash that broke records for the amount of money raised for a non-profit organization.

“Our family loves the Grateful Gobbler,” said Jay Dale. “Every Thanksgiving we gather to make the walk and return home well before the turkey is ready to eat. We love seeing families, friends, dogs and kids in strollers as we make our way along the route. We’re looking forward to a fun morning and we want to encourage everyone to join us on November 23 for the 24th annual Grateful Gobbler.”

Crown Automotive Group is returning as presenting sponsor. “This is such a compelling cause for us,” said Crown president and chief operating officer Jim Myers. “Crown is honored to give back to the Maclellan Homeless Shelter for Families. We know that this effort will lead to sustainability for families and we’re excited to be a part of the effort.”

Maclellan noted that the Friends of the Festival will be on-point to produce the event. “We’re excited to have the event experience and expertise that they will bring to the festival. From Riverbend and Riverfront Nights to the Four Bridges Arts Festival and upcoming Hamilton County Fair, the Friends of the Festival is the best event company around and we’re thrilled to be working with them.”

Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish said, “We are excited to work with the Maclellan Foundation to produce the Gobbler. While our team is stepping in with the walk’s logistics, there will still be a grassroots effort that is a hallmark for the Gobbler. We’re already looking for volunteers to assist us with the walk, so if you want to help with set-up, work registration or join the kazoo band, there’s a role for you!”

Information about the 2023 walk may be found at: www.GratefulGobblerWalk.org