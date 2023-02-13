The Moth Ball: An Event For Women, About Women, To Benefit Women

Dust off that wedding, prom, or bridesmaid dress, or anything fabulous in your closet for an evening full of food, fun, and fashions from the past.

The Moth Ball by CityScope is now the largest single event attended by women in the Chattanooga area. Enjoy a night filled with complimentary food, drinks, and of course, dancing with your best girlfriends all for a great cause!

Each year, the fundraiser benefits a different nonprofit in Hamilton County that supports women in need. Started in 2012, to date the event has gifted over $365k for the benefit of these local nonprofit organizations.

In 2023, all proceeds will benefit the Austin Hatcher Foundation For Pediatric Cancer, an organization which strives to erase the negative impact of pediatric cancer on families.

A pediatric cancer diagnosis disrupts the family’s quality of life, and women most often assume the role of primary caregiver. Research shows that while both parents are affected greatly by their child’s diagnosis, women are impacted the most with high levels of anxiety, correlated with post-traumatic stress, difficulties making decisions, loss of memory, difficulty with concentration, and insomnia.

At no cost, Austin Hatcher’s programs provide psychosocial and psychological services for women and their families facing pediatric cancer.

The Moth Ball will be held April 27 starting at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at The Signal's new location in the Choo Choo Entertainment Complex on the Southside. Tickets at $75 for General Admission, and a valet parking pass can be had for an additional $25.

Get tickets now at eventbrite.com/e/the-moth-ball-by-cityscope-2023-tickets-460253860687

The event is led by CMC Publications, a local family-owned business that publishes CityScope magazine, HealthScope magazine, and the Choose Chattanooga – Chattanooga Resource and Relocation Guide.