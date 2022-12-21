The Readers Conference Fundraiser Announced For The Chattanooga Public Library

Reading Changes Lives is teaming up with the Chattanooga Public Library and The Read House to present The Readers Conference.

This event takes place at The Read House on March 10, 2023, and aims to raise awareness of the impact reading can have on individuals and raise money for RCL’s Literacy Garden, located off 10th Street downtown.

RCL is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting literacy to a largely disenfranchised population of reluctant readers.

Eric Smith, the founder of RCL, was inspired to create the Literacy Garden by his parents, neither of whom were literate. Smith discovered a passion for writing when coping with challenges in his life, leading him to write the book, From Crack to Clergy: Providing Thoughts.

When he purchased undeveloped property downtown, he decided to share that love by creating the Literacy Garden as a space for children, schools, libraries, and anyone else interested in commingling the joys of reading in an outdoor environment.

The Readers Conference will be raising funds for the development of the Literacy Garden. CPL will be demonstrating one of its preschool storytimes, and Lee Hope, CPL’s Head of Children’s Service, will be moderating a literacy discussion panel made up of educators and caregivers in Chattanooga.

Lunch from The Read House is included in the ticket price, and there will be music and prizes. Tickets available at readingchangeslivesinc.org