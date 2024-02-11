The Salvation Army Of Chattanooga To Host 12th Annual Mardi Bra Event

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga is pleased to announce the upcoming 12th Annual Mardi Bra event, dedicated to supporting the unhoused women in the community.

The event will take place on Tuesday, February 13, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at The Salvation Army’s Recreate Café, located at 800 McCallie Ave in Chattanooga.

Mardi Bra is an essential annual gathering aimed at providing new or gently used undergarments such as bras and underwear, along with necessary hygiene products, to unhoused women in Chattanooga. Hosted by The Salvation Army of Chattanooga’s Women’s Auxiliary Group, this event holds significant importance in ensuring the well-being and dignity of women in need within the community.

Major Douglas McClure, Area Commander for The Salvation Army in Chattanooga, emphasized the vital role of Mardi Bra in supporting unhoused women, stating, “Mardi Bra not only provides essential items to unhoused women in Chattanooga. It is a tangible expression of our commitment to supporting women facing challenging circumstances, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community in this meaningful way.”

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this event.

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga welcomes the community to join them in supporting their mission. For those who wish to find out more about The Salvation Army’s work in the Greater Chattanooga area or donate, please visit www.csarmy.org or call (423) 756-1023.